Dear Reader,

Welcome to Letters to Dead Authors & Artists! Which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a series of letters to the dead authors and artists who have inspired, entertained, enlightened, bored, or perhaps enraged us. By “us” I mean you: This is a community project, and I welcome pitches from readers. Each epistolary post is created by a different contributor.

Letters are delivered to your inbox weekly on Thursdays.

I’m Kelcey Ervick, the creator of the bestselling Substack, The Habit of Art, where all of my posts are handwritten and illustrated by me. They all begin with “Dear Reader” because I love letters. I also love authors and artists. I love them so much that I’ve…started another Substack?

Letters to Dead Authors & Artists is inspired in part by Andrew Lang’s 1886 book Letters to Dead Authors which I discovered in my campus library and of which I now own three copies (thanks, eBay!). Lang wrote sometimes fun, sometimes pendantic letters to authors such as Charles Dickens, Jane Austen, and Edgar Allan Poe.

Once Upon a Time

There’s a little more to the history of this project. Back in 2016 I published a book, The Bitter Life of Božena Němcová, that included a series of “postcards” that I wrote to a dead author: the Czech fairy tale writer Božena Němcová. You probably haven’t heard of her, but she is celebrated throughout Czech Republic and Slovakia with statues and plaques—and she’s even on Czech currency! Because she was a fairy tale writer, I wrote to her about love and happy endings as I traveled to Prague and went through my own divorce. Writing to a dead author allowed me to process my personal experiences in a transformative way.

But then! Around the time that book The Bitter Life of Božena Němcová was coming out, I discovered the Andrew Lang book at my campus library, and I was like oh this should be a thing! So back in 2016 I started a Letters to Dead Authors series on my old and beloved blog. I’ve been wanting to start it back up for a while—and am finally doing it on Substack! A happy ending! :)

Fun fact

Speaking of fairy tales, did you know that Andrew Lang, who wrote Letters to Dead Authors, is also the author of the beloved color-coded Fairy Books?

Photo from Indiana University’s Lilly Library

About Me (third person version)

​Kelcey Ervick is the creator of The Habit of Art by Kelcey Ervick, a bestselling Substack newsletter and Featured Publication. She is the author of four award-winning books including the graphic memoir, The Keeper, which was featured in the NY Times Book Review’s Holiday Gift Guide. She is co-editor of The Field Guide to Graphic Literature, a handy guide to making graphic stories and poems, and her comics have appeared in the Washington Post, The Rumpus, and The Believer. She is a professor of creative writing at Indiana University South Bend.