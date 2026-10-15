Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

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Rachielle Sheffler's avatar
Rachielle Sheffler
Oct 15

Thank you, @Kelcey Ervick, for publishing this letter. Always so honored to have your support and that of the Substack community.

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B.A. Lampman's avatar
B.A. Lampman
Oct 15

Lovely. Muhammed Ali was a force of nature. Seemingly fearless, not just in the ring but in the way that he spoke out against racism at a time when not many people were speaking out that way. I painted his portrait for a friend a few years back, but I was never satisfied with the result.

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