Welcome to the 50th installment of Letters to Dead Authors & Artists. In this wonderful poem-letter, Rachielle Sheffler (Baguio Girl) shares memories of watching Muhammad Ali with her father and reflects on Ali’s power as a person and a poet. When Ali died in 2016, NPR called him “A Poet In And Out Of The Ring,” saying that he “flipped similes and metaphors like a battle rapper holding court in a cipher that was his and his alone. Even his jabs were like couplets that told you more about yourself than you could have ever hoped to know.” Whoa.

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Listen to Rachielle ring the fighting bell and read her letter.

Portrait of Muhammad Ali by Rachielle Sheffler

Dear Muhammad Ali,

Every time I see a picture of you, I think of my father.

It has been thirty-three years since my Papa died,

And I’m finally learning to deal with his loss.

These days, when I remember him,

It is mostly with joy,

Like the expression on your face on a museum wall.

Papa loved you more than the world.

He swore, “Muhammad Ali is the greatest of all time.”

In my childhood, you were merely a boxer,

As a grown-up, I would like to trust my Papa’s opinion,

But I had to verify.

I learned you were a poet too,

Declaring to the world your defiance,

And becoming a symbol of hope

In a world of oppression and indignity

Many worshipped you,

but many branded you ‘braggadocious.’

I wonder if that is what greatness means:

Loving many, and loved by all,

despite one’s flaws.

And so I stood by this photograph, with gratitude

For the memories it evoked.

Photo of Muhammad Ali by Gordon Parks, displayed at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, in La Jolla

Papa, Muhammad Ali, and Me

I am now older than my father when he died,

At times, I still think of him as if I were a little child.

The way his eyes glinted

When he announced after church,

“Today is a family day.”

In our Sunday best, we rode the jeepney to Mother’s Restaurant,

The best fried chicken in Baguio City.

“Today is a family day.”

Also meant a trip to the Empire Cinemas.

One ticket, and you can stay the ENTIRE day.

I hated the rodents scurrying under the seats.

I hated the loudness, men milling about,

Yelling as if they were in a galyera

Placing bets on roosters with Gillette half-razors tied to their feet.

In the din inside the theater, I could almost feel

The sweat, the blood, the spit

Splattering from the screen.

But Papa paid no mind.

Now Showing: Muhammad Ali!

Never mind that it was a rerun.

I knew every magnified jab and punch by heart.

I covered my face with my hands,

Daring only a small peep when Papa insisted:

“Kitam! It’s a brilliant play!”

He counted like he was the referee

Securing a technical knockout.

Why did Papa worship Muhammad Ali?

Was it his wit, skill, or poetry?

Did he think of Ali when he was in Vietnam

Drilling soils with “shallow boring men?”*

Did he admire his courage to resist the draft?

Or longed for his strength when mortars struck?

Papa stood by Ali through Frazier and Spinks

Always the champion and never the underdog.

Many years later, Papa’s spirit

Escaped like a genie from the bottle,

He never admitted the butterfly losing its wing,

Nor the bee its sting.

He never felt my heart tremble when

Ali’s hand fluttered to light the Olympic flame.

I wish I had one more day in that theater,

Hoping against hope,

That the outcome would be different

Upon replay.

Papa and I walking to the Empire Cinemas in Baguio City, continuous line drawing by the author.

About Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali was a spoken-word artist and a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. He denounced his slave name, Cassius Clay, and was a prominent figure in the 1960s Civil Rights movement. In his later years, he developed Parkinson’s. He died on June 3, 2016.

About Jose Rosario Ragasa

“Papa” was Jose Rosario Ragasa, an Ilocano-language writer. He left behind a diary written in 1968-1969, covering a year in Vietnam as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW). He called his soil-engineering crew “shallow boring men,” in contrast to projects that required rigs for deep digging.

About Rachielle Ragasa Sheffler

Rachielle Ragasa Sheffler is a daughter who is chasing her father in the ideas that he bequeathed, among which are:

“Plan your dessert before every meal.”

“Use your little grey cells,” from Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries.

“You have a retentive memory,” from Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Murders in the Rue Morgue.”

To read Rachielle’s letter to Edgar Allan Poe, click on this episode of Letters to Dead Authors and Artists.

Follow Rachielle on Substack: https://substack.com/@baguiogirl

Dear Reader! Thank you for reading Letters to Dead Authors & Artists, a weekly newsletter curated by me, Kelcey Ervick. I’m an author, artist, creative writing professor, and a lover of letters. I write The Habit of Art newsletter on Substack. I love to publish letters from the community and am open to pitches!

-Kelcey