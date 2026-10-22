Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

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Spinning Mya's avatar
Spinning Mya
8d

Fabulous! I love the description of where you were sitting in the Spanish classroom being included as that alone cemented the feel of a powerful high school moment. Definitely a pearl piece of writing.

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3 replies by Kelcey Ervick and others
Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
8d

Well, this is just wonderful. If it is any consolation, I burned some of my poetry edges, too. I think I liked the smell of the char.

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7 replies by Kelcey Ervick and others
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