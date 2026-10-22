Welcome to the 51st installment of Letters to Dead Authors & Artists! Alyson Mosquera Dutemple was writing “bad poetry” (her words) and making art collages of Jack Kerouac back in high school. Today’s fun fan letter to Kerouac comes to you on the day after the anniversary of his death October 21, 1969 at the age of 47, and it comes to you two days after the official release of Alyson’s debut story collection, Marvelous Freaks of Nature! This letter is also a great reminder to teachers to forget the syllabus sometimes.

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Annotated Portrait Collage of Jack Kerouac by Alyson Mosquera Dutemple

About Jack Kerouac

Jack Kerouac wrote ON THE ROAD, the defining novel of the Beat Generation, as well as many other works. Born in a French-Canadian family in Massachusetts, Jack went on to have a life of epic proportion, marked by travel and trouble. Thrice married and romantically linked to both men and women, Jack was survived by daughter, Jan, when he died of alcoholism at 47. According to NYPL’s Kerouac achieves, Jack "became determined to be a major American writer during his high school years; the early materials in his Archive reflect this youthful determination."

About Alyson Mosquera Dutemple

Alyson Mosquera Dutemple is the author of MARVELOUS FREAKS OF NATURE! – a collection of stories out now from Cornerstone Press. A fiction writer and screenwriter, she has received fellowships from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Millay Arts, and Virginia Center for Creative Arts. She likes to think that her writing has improved since 1993, though her collaging skills never did. Find her at alysondutemple.com and on Substack.

Dear Reader! Thank you for reading Letters to Dead Authors & Artists, a weekly newsletter curated by me, Kelcey Ervick. I’m an author, artist, creative writing professor, and a lover of letters. I write The Habit of Art newsletter on Substack. I love to publish letters from the community and am open to pitches!

-Kelcey