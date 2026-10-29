Welcome to the 52nd installment of Letters to Dead Authors & Artists. It’s Halloween week, and I’m happy to once again bring you a letter to one of the spookiest authors of all, Edgar Allan Poe. Last year I published Rachielle Sheffler’s poignant letter to Poe. In today’s letter, New Yorker cartoonist and bestselling author Bob Eckstein (aka The Bob) takes a humorous approach by writing as an editor who has a few, uhm, suggestions for Poe’s writing and career.

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Listen to Bob NOT read his letter but lament the current state of publishing. :)

Cartoon of Edgar Allan Poe by Bob Eckstein

Dear Edgar,

I just received your last submission, “The Cow.” You know how much we love your work over here but I’m going to be honest with you. We’ve done a lot of cow horror poems of late. Just spitballing here—how about a poem about a raven or a chicken?

Quite frankly, Edgar, after Frankenstein, readers are sick of being scared. People want to relax right now. Picnics…parlor games…seaside strolls… You know what’s hot right now? Cozy. I’m going send you over some of Harriet Stowe’s stuff she’s been doing. Think about it before you answer.

I want to get to something more important with you. And I’m talking now as your friend and not just your editor. Maybe think about getting your act together. Don’t start drinking again or anything, get some sun, think happy thoughts. Nobody wants to read from a brooding drunk, right? And our Marketing team is not exactly crazy about your plans to marry your 14-year-old first cousin. Don’t you have any cousins who are like 17 or 18? It doesn’t exactly sell books or make us look reputable.

Look, Edgar, I like you. I got big plans for you. Next year I have an event I think you would be perfect for: The Harvest Book Festival in Philadelphia. It’s an Easter reading for children. As a farce, I volunteered you to wear a pastel-colored dress with extravagant bonnet with flowers, ribbon, and feathers. The Director thought this was hysterical thought. Please say you’re game.

Best,

Robert Eckstein

Eckstein & Tring Literary Brokers, Boston, Massachusetts

About Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe, born in Boston in 1849, was a writer, poet, editor, and a literary critic. He was best known for his tales involving mystery and the macabre. He is widely regarded as one of the central figures of Romanticism and Gothic fiction and one of the country’s first successful practitioners of the short story. His personal life was very colorful.

About Bob Eckstein

Bob is a NY Times bestselling author, New Yorker cartoonist, award-winning illustrator, and the world’s leading snowman expert (He is currently working on a movie based on his classic book, The Illustrated History of the Snowman.). His last two books are the bestselling Footnotes from The Most Fascinating Museums and Inspired by Cats, which includes a chapter on Edgar Allen Poe and his cat. In January Hachette is coming out with Bob’s first game, Writer’s Block. You can subscribe here to his newlsetter, The Bob.

p.s. Here is my copy of Bob’s wonderful book with Nava Atlas, Inspired by Cats (with the excellent subtitle, “Writers and Their Mews[es]”), and a peek at the Poe page:

Why not read “The Raven” today?

Dear Reader! Thank you for reading Letters to Dead Authors & Artists, a weekly newsletter curated by me, Kelcey Ervick. I’m an author, artist, creative writing professor, and a lover of letters. I write The Habit of Art newsletter on Substack. I love to publish letters from the community and am open to pitches!

-Kelcey