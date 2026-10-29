Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

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Rachielle Sheffler's avatar
Rachielle Sheffler
13h

This is hilarious! I'd like to see a picture of EAP in a large, flowery bonnet and pastel clothes.

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2 replies by Kelcey Ervick and others
Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
12h

How I needed this long laugh today. Best word. Cozy.

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1 reply by Kelcey Ervick
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