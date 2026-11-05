Welcome to the 53rd installment of Letters to Dead Authors & Artists. Often the letters posted here are written to authors or artists who are distant heroes, long dead. But in this letter, Susan J Tweit writes to fellow nature writer Barry Lopez, who was both a hero and a friend to her. Her letter shows us that sometimes it can take years to understand what our heroes—and even our friends—are trying to tell us.

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Portrait of Barry Lopez by Susan Tweit

Dear Barry,



When we had lunch the last time, you asked about my memoir-in-progress, Bless the Birds. I wanted to say something lofty about the universal meaning in the story I was wrestling with, but I couldn’t. I knew intuitively it held more than the journey with my husband’s brain cancer and death, but I hadn’t grasped the “why” yet.



You listened as you always did, patient, attentive. After I stuttered to a stop, you let silence fall. “I have come to realize,” you said after a moment in your quiet, considered voice, “that the highest compliment for writing is that it is useful.” You, who won a National Book Award, the John Burroughs Medal for Nature Writing, and many other accolades, you who wrote for Harper’s and National Geographic and Orion. You were telling me that what really matters is not the awards, book events, speaking fees, or fans. It is that what we write touches others. That it is useful.



I didn’t get it. I was still blinded by the hero worship that had begun decades before when I picked up Of Wolves and Men, your first “big” book. That was the year I fled my home landscape and field ecology work, the year my marriage imploded, the year I was diagnosed with a chronic, potentially fatal illness. The year I decided to transform from scientist to writer.



Toward the end in Of Wolves and Men, wrestling with why we have tried to eliminate wolves even as we admire them, you wrote, “I think it is that we simply do not understand our place in the universe and have not the courage to admit it.”



I longed to write the way you did, measured, intellectually deep, with compassion for this living world. No matter how many feature articles, columns, and books I wrote over subsequent years, I never felt I reached your level.



“Understand our place…have not the courage.” By the time we had lunch that last time, I hadn’t kept up my end of the friendship because I believed I had failed to live up to the promise you saw in me. And still, when I wrote, you unhesitatingly offered to meet. You listened. You believed in me.



I will be 70 this fall when my new book, Earthbound, is published. I am finally stepping out of the shadow of self-doubt and claiming my voice as the woman who speaks to plants as kin, the scientist who writes about earth-spirituality, the widow and stepmother, the restorer of degraded land. The one who loves steadfastly.



You would be proud, I think. And then I remember: you always were. I just didn’t believe you.



The day you died, I was hiking with a writer friend in an arroyo in New Mexico. I had just quoted you when I looked down and spotted a sparkling heart-shaped rock the size of my head. I picked it up, clutched it to my chest, and lugged it home. And heard the news: you were gone.



That rock, your last gift, sits by my front door. I cherish it. And you.



Love, Susan

About Barry Holstun Lopez

Barry Holstun Lopez was a thinker, a close listener, a gatherer and interpreter of stories, and one of the most celebrated nature writers the late 20th century and the beginning of the 21st. His creative non-fiction books, essays, and fiction explore the complicated, tragic, and beautiful relationship between human cultures and nature. His fiction stands out for the use of magical realism; his creative non-fiction for his deeply held love for this earth and humanity.

About Susan Tweit

A plant ecologist, Susan J Tweit studied grizzly bear habitat, wildfires, and big sagebrush shrublands before turning to tell the stories in the data. Tweit has written thirteen books on the nature of life and humans’ place in it, along with hundreds of magazine articles, newspaper columns, and essays. Her new book, Earthbound, A Year of Mindful Connection in Nature, aims to restore our cell-deep bond with the planet to grow a healthy future for us all. Find her on Substack.

Congratulations to Susan on her beautiful new book, Earthbound! Here is my copy that I have been taking in, one thought-provoking, beautiful page at a time:

Barry Lopez quote!

Dear Reader! Thank you for reading Letters to Dead Authors & Artists, a weekly newsletter curated by me, Kelcey Ervick. I’m an author, artist, creative writing professor, and a lover of letters. I write The Habit of Art newsletter on Substack. I love to publish letters from the community and am open to pitches!

-Kelcey