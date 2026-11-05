Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
2d

Thank you, Kelcey, for the opportunity to think about my mentor and friend, and to recognize what his words taught me. Also for the nudge to take up drawing again. :) And for the congratulations on EARTHBOUND, which just went into its second printing, two weeks after its release!

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1 reply by Kelcey Ervick
Susan Albert's avatar
Susan Albert
2d

Susan, I've been an admirer of your work since we met in WHAT WILDNESS IS THIS, in the early days of Story Circle. You've done many fine things that have found many dedicated readers. I think EARTHBOUND will bring you many more. Thank you for sharing your gifts.

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2 replies by Kelcey Ervick and others
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