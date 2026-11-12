Welcome to the 54th installment of Letters to Dead Authors & Artists. I’m excited to share this dazzling illustrated letter to the artist Gabriele Münter, who is known for being Wassily Kandinsky’s partner and who deserves to better known. This letter was created by Sophia Fields, who I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know through classes and hangouts I’ve offered on Substack, and she is such a generous human and talented creator! I love how Sophia’s vibrant colors evoke the rich palettes that Gabriele used, and I loved learning more about this artist through Sophia’s wonderful comic.

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Listen to Sophia read her letter

Portrait of Gabriele Münter by Sophia Fields

About Gabriele Münter

Gabriele Münter (1877-1962) was a German expressionist artist, trailblazer, and founding member of the avant-garde collective, Der Blaue Reiter. Her lifelong curiosity and observation of the world informed every aspect of her life. She continually experimented with different mediums, and her openness to new ideas led to paintings with bold colors, vivid brushwork and dark outlines. On her 80th birthday, she donated over 1000 pieces of her hidden art to the Lenbachhaus Museum in Munich.

About Sophia Theophylactos Fields

Sophia Theophylactos Fields is a cartoonist based in Cleveland, Ohio. For the past 25 years she’s been working in the entertainment industry, making art and comics whenever possible. Her love for German Expressionism developed while taking drawing and painting classes when living in L.A. She started sharing her comics on Substack this year.

Dear Reader! Thank you for reading Letters to Dead Authors & Artists, a weekly newsletter curated by me, Kelcey Ervick. I’m an author, artist, creative writing professor, and a lover of letters. I write The Habit of Art newsletter on Substack. I love to publish letters from the community and am open to pitches! I want more letters to women like this one!

-Kelcey