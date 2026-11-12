Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

Letters to Dead Authors & Artists

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Volta's avatar
Volta
2d

Absolutely love this Sophia! Thanks for introducing me to Gabriele Munter. I loved how you drew parallels between your life and hers. Wonderful storytelling and cheers to more comics!

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2 replies by Kelcey Ervick and others
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Spinning Mya
2d

Volta said what I was feeling. Thank you Sophia, Gabriele, Kelcey and Volta.

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