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Letter #52: To Edgar Allan Poe from Bob Eckstein
“Quite frankly, Edgar, after Frankenstein, readers are sick of being scared. People want to relax right now.”
20 hrs ago
34
9
10
Letter #51: To Jack Kerouac from Alyson Mosquera Dutemple
“Jack, the teacher asked us that day if we knew what the pearl was.”
Oct 22
•
Alyson Mosquera Dutemple
29
28
7
Letter #50: To Muhammad Ali from Rachielle Sheffler
“I learned you were a poet too.”
Oct 15
•
Rachielle Sheffler
30
29
6
September 2026
Letter 49: To F. Scott Fitzgerald from Grant Faulkner
“You taught me how to protect the waning heartbeat of my artistic soul even as the world’s demands smothered it.”
Sep 24
•
Grant Faulkner
33
25
6
Letter 48: To Doris Lessing from B.A. Lampman
“The protagonist Anna Wulf was keeping multiple notebooks! Writing her life!”
Sep 17
•
B.A. Lampman
40
28
10
Letter #47: To Shel Silverstein from Robert James Russell
“Drawing suddenly felt childish and I wanted so badly to be taken seriously.”
Sep 3
•
Robert James Russell
40
23
6
August 2026
Letter #46: To Mary Oliver from Peter Moore
“Does a beloved poet ever die, really?”
Aug 27
•
Peter Moore
41
30
10
Letter #45: To Sir Terry Pratchett from Becks Simpson
“It made me realize that being a comical oddball . . . was something to aspire to rather than shy away from.”
Aug 20
•
Becks Simpson
25
22
5
July 2026
Letter #44: To J.L. Carr from John Carr Walker
"I’m writing because I want to know—the world needs to know—how do such things happen?"
Jul 30
•
John Carr Walker
26
13
4
Letter #43: To Niko Pirosmani from Carmen Maya Posta
"You painted not as the world told you to paint, but as you felt to, through intuition."
Jul 23
•
Carmen Maya Posta
26
16
5
Letter #42: To Ludwig Bemelmans from Jade Johnson
"As a Black girl from the suburbs of Southern Louisiana, my passion for art was born from sheer willpower rather than any formal exposure."
Jul 2
•
Jade Johnson | Artist
37
15
7
June 2026
Letter #41: To Emily Carr from Karen Rand Anderson
"Your spiritual seeking resonated with my own need to burst out of my artistic parameters."
Jun 18
•
Karen Rand Anderson
29
36
4
© 2026 Kelcey Ervick
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